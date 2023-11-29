Wednesday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

Their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 over Oklahoma.

The Volunteers enter this contest on the heels of a 76-73 win against Oklahoma on Saturday. In their last matchup on Friday, the Fighting Irish claimed a 90-59 victory against Ball State. In the Volunteers' win, Jasmine Powell led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding three rebounds and one assist). In the Fighting Irish's win, Hannah Hidalgo led the way with 25 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers' signature win of the season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team (No. 34), according to our computer rankings. The Volunteers picked up the 76-73 neutral-site win on November 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Volunteers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins, but also tied for the 18th-most losses.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 34) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 280) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 285) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's best win of the season came in a 79-68 victory on November 18 against the Illinois Fighting Illini, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47) in our computer rankings.

The Fighting Irish have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Notre Dame has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 264) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by nine points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and give up 74.5 per outing (323rd in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish's +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 32.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per outing (148th in college basketball).

