Wednesday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 against Oklahoma.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Volunteers earned a 76-73 victory over Oklahoma. The Fighting Irish enter this game following a 90-59 victory over Ball State on Friday. Jasmine Powell scored a team-leading 19 points for the Volunteers in the win. Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-leading 25 points for the Fighting Irish in the victory.

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Volunteers registered their best win of the season on November 25, a 76-73 victory.

The Volunteers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 34) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 280) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 285) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 18, the Fighting Irish beat the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team (No. 47) in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-68.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Notre Dame has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 264) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.7 points per game. They're putting up 94.5 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are allowing 61.8 per outing to rank 148th in college basketball.

