Wednesday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) clashing at Dean Smith Center (on November 29) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for North Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 74, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-4.2)

North Carolina (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

North Carolina is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Tar Heels are 3-2-0 and the Volunteers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game (posting 73.7 points per game, 217th in college basketball, and conceding 61.5 per outing, 27th in college basketball) and have a +73 scoring differential.

The 35 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 117th in the country, 2.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents record.

Tennessee hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make, at a 26.7% rate.

Tennessee has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (51st in college basketball), 3.9 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (96th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.