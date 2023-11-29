How to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
- The Volunteers average only 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels give up (69).
- When it scores more than 69 points, Tennessee is 4-0.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
- In 2022-23, the Volunteers conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee knocked down more trifectas away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
