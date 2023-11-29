The Memphis Grizzlies, Santi Aldama included, face off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Aldama put up 14 points and seven rebounds in a 119-97 loss against the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on Aldama's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 14.6 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 Assists -- 2.0 PRA -- 22.5 PR -- 20.5 3PM 2.5 2.0



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Jazz

Aldama has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Aldama is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 103.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 120.6 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 28.2 assists per game.

The Jazz allow 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Santi Aldama vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 13 6 2 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.