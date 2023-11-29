The New York Rangers (15-4-1) are favored at home (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, +170 moneyline odds). The contest on Wednesday starts at 7:30 PM ET from Madison Square Garden on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Rangers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total
BetMGM -210 +170 6
FanDuel -205 +168 6.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

  • New York's 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.
  • The Rangers are 12-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Red Wings have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 56.2%, of those games.
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of the time).
  • Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +170 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 7-3 6-3-1 6.1 3.6 2.7
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
7-2-1 3.6 2.7 7 26.9%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-3-2 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 2.8
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
5-3-2 3.4 2.8 7 14.6%
Record as ML Favorite 4-1
Record as ML Underdog 3-2
Puck Line Covers 7
Puck Line Losses 3
Games Over Total 6
Games Under Total 3
Record as ML Favorite 1-1
Record as ML Underdog 4-4
Puck Line Covers 6
Puck Line Losses 4
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

