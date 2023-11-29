OVC teams will hit the court in two games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars squaring off against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Lindenwood (MO) Lions 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Michigan Wolverines 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 -

