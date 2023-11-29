Two hot squads square off when the Houston Cougars (4-0) host the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Raiders, who have won three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 63.5 points.
  • Houston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The 98 points per game the Cougars average are 37.6 more points than the Raiders give up (60.4).
  • Houston is 4-0 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 98 points.
  • The Cougars shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.
  • The Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Courtney Whitson: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)
  • Jalynn Gregory: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)
  • Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 DePaul W 71-69 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Memphis W 64-57 Imperial Arena
11/26/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 81-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/3/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Tennessee - Von Braun Center

