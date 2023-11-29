Wednesday's game between the Houston Cougars (4-0) and the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) at Fertitta Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-66 and heavily favors Houston to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Raiders are coming off of an 81-74 victory against SIU-Edwardsville in their last outing on Sunday.

Middle Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Middle Tennessee vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 80, Middle Tennessee 66

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Raiders took down the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-69 on November 19, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

The Raiders have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Middle Tennessee is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

71-69 over DePaul (No. 83) on November 19

64-57 over Memphis (No. 153) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 6

81-74 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 269) on November 26

93-48 at home over Florida A&M (No. 274) on November 9

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Courtney Whitson: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Jalynn Gregory: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57) Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders put up 69.3 points per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 60.4 per contest (127th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game.

