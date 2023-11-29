The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) will face the Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 77.2 52nd 207th 71 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.3 86th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 11.4 1st 101st 14.1 Assists 15.3 35th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.