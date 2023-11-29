Wednesday's contest that pits the Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) versus the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) at Allen Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of Chattanooga. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Lipscomb 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-2.3)

Chattanooga (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Lipscomb is 5-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Chattanooga's 3-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bisons are 5-1-0 and the Mocs are 2-3-0.

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +60 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (38th in college basketball) and give up 77.0 per outing (298th in college basketball).

Lipscomb loses the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. it collects 30.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 296th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.6 per outing.

Lipscomb hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Bisons' 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 94.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 269th in college basketball.

Lipscomb has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (75th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (143rd in college basketball).

