Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Hamilton County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coahulla Creek High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.