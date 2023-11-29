The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on November 29, 2023 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Utah Jazz

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.

The Grizzlies are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.

The Grizzlies put up 15.0 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Jazz give up (120.6).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies are posting 4.5 fewer points per game (103.4) than they are in road games (107.9).

Memphis allows 113.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 114.4 in road games.

At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game (12.8) than they are away from home (13.4). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to road games (32.7%).

Grizzlies Injuries