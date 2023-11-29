The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) are favored (by 4.5 points) to break an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 114 - Jazz 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-0.4)

Grizzlies (-0.4) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.3

The Grizzlies (5-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 31.2% of the time, 21.7% less often than the Jazz (9-8-0) this season.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 54.5% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Memphis does it less often (37.5% of the time) than Utah (58.8%).

The Grizzlies have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-4) this season, higher than the .286 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (4-10).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

While the Grizzlies rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 105.6 (second-worst), they rank 20th in the league with 114.1 points allowed per contest.

This year, Memphis is pulling down 41.6 boards per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 45.4 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are delivering only 24.1 assists per game (fourth-worst in league).

Memphis ranks third-best in the NBA by forcing 15.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 15th in the league by averaging 13.4 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA by draining 13.1 three-pointers per contest, but they own a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks worst in the league.

