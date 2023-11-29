Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
On Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) will try to halt an eight-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Utah Jazz (6-11), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Jazz matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|224.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|224.5
|-186
|+156
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies average 105.6 points per game (29th in the league) while allowing 114.1 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -135 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.
- The Jazz put up 114.2 points per game (13th in league) while giving up 120.6 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -108 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.
- These two teams are scoring 219.8 points per game between them, 4.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 234.7 combined points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis has compiled a 5-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Utah has put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this year.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Desmond Bane
|22.5
|-125
|23.6
Grizzlies and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+10000
|+5000
|-
|Jazz
|+50000
|+30000
|-
