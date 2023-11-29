The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -11.5 140.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in three of five games this season.

East Tennessee State has a 140.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.3 more points than this game's total.

East Tennessee State is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

East Tennessee State has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Buccaneers have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

East Tennessee State has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 3 60% 77.8 147.5 65.3 136.5 138.7 East Tennessee State 3 60% 69.7 147.5 71.2 136.5 142.9

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers score an average of 69.7 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 65.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

East Tennessee State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 East Tennessee State 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State East Tennessee State 10-7 Home Record 7-9 6-7 Away Record 4-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

