East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|69.1
|247th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
