Wednesday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Appalachian State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 80, East Tennessee State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-15.5)

Appalachian State (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Appalachian State's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while East Tennessee State's is 2-3-0. The Mountaineers are 4-1-0 and the Buccaneers are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 69.7 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (181st in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The 35.0 rebounds per game East Tennessee State accumulates rank 117th in the nation. Their opponents record 35.0.

East Tennessee State hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (91st in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

East Tennessee State has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 14.2 (318th in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (131st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.