The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

East Tennessee State has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 49th.

The Buccaneers score just 4.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (65.3).

East Tennessee State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.

At home, the Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.8.

East Tennessee State made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule