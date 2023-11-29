The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) face the Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank
64th 76.4 Points Scored 77.2 52nd
207th 71.0 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.3 86th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 11.4 1st
101st 14.1 Assists 15.3 35th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.1 104th

