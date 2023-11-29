The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison

The Mocs average 5.1 more points per game (70.1) than the Owls give up to opponents (65).

When it scores more than 65 points, Chattanooga is 3-1.

Kennesaw State's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.

The 52 points per game the Owls record are the same as the Mocs give up.

When Kennesaw State puts up more than 53 points, it is 2-0.

Chattanooga has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 52 points.

The Owls are making 33.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs concede to opponents (36.8%).

The Mocs shoot 49% from the field, 7% higher than the Owls concede.

Chattanooga Leaders

Raven Thompson: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Jada Guinn: 17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%

17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG% Addie Porter: 5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

6.3 PTS, 2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Karsen Murphy: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Chattanooga Schedule