The Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • This season, Chattanooga has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons sit at 327th.
  • The Mocs put up an average of 76.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 77 the Bisons give up.
  • When it scores more than 77 points, Chattanooga is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Chattanooga scored more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
  • At home, the Mocs allowed 70.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Chattanooga knocked down fewer treys on the road (11.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Tennessee Tech W 68-63 McKenzie Arena
11/24/2023 Evansville L 85-77 McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 72-56 McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan - McKenzie Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.