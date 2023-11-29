The Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

This season, Chattanooga has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Mocs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons sit at 327th.

The Mocs put up an average of 76.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 77 the Bisons give up.

When it scores more than 77 points, Chattanooga is 2-0.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga scored more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (72) last season.

At home, the Mocs allowed 70.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.7).

Beyond the arc, Chattanooga knocked down fewer treys on the road (11.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (36.7%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule