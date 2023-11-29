Wednesday's game features the Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) and the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) matching up at KSU Convocation Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 66-55 victory for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Mocs came out on top in their most recent outing 63-47 against Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 66, Kennesaw State 55

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

When the Mocs beat the Kent State Golden Flashes, who are ranked No. 143 in our computer rankings, on November 24 by a score of 64-54, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

64-54 over Kent State (No. 143) on November 24

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 10

70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 307) on November 15

63-47 over Northern Kentucky (No. 319) on November 25

Chattanooga Leaders

Raven Thompson: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Jada Guinn: 17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG%

17.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.3 FG% Addie Porter: 5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

5.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Karsen Murphy: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs' +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 53.0 per contest (28th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.