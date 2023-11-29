The Troy Trojans (0-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 15 fewer points than the 83.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Trojans score are only 3.8 more points than the Bruins give up (64.5).
  • Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 64.5 points.
  • Belmont has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Trojans are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bruins allow to opponents (39.3%).
  • The Bruins make 41.9% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Belmont Leaders

  • Tessa Miller: 15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG%
  • Tuti Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)
  • Kendal Cheesman: 12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
  • Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Kilyn McGuff: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Mississippi State L 63-62 Curb Event Center
11/22/2023 Stanford L 74-55 Dollar Loan Center
11/25/2023 Northwestern W 83-61 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/3/2023 Middle Tennessee - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb - Curb Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.