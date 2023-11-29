The Troy Trojans (0-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 15 fewer points than the 83.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.

The 68.3 points per game the Trojans score are only 3.8 more points than the Bruins give up (64.5).

Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Belmont has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

The Trojans are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bruins allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Bruins make 41.9% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG%

15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)

11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41) Kendal Cheesman: 12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37) Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Kilyn McGuff: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

