Belmont vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest features the Belmont Bruins (3-3) and the Troy Trojans (0-3) squaring off at Trojan Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-62 victory for heavily favored Belmont according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Bruins head into this contest following an 83-61 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.
Belmont vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Belmont vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 80, Troy 62
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on November 10 by claiming a 76-50 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 54-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Belmont has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the eighth-most.
Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 54) on November 10
- 75-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 199) on November 15
- 83-61 over Northwestern (No. 218) on November 25
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)
- Kendal Cheesman: 12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
- Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kilyn McGuff: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins have a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.7 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 193rd in college basketball.
