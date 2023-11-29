How to Watch Belmont vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MVC opponents face one another when the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) at McLeod Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- Belmont is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 252nd.
- The Bruins average 11.7 more points per game (81.9) than the Panthers give up to opponents (70.2).
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Belmont is 4-2.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Belmont put up more points at home (79.2 per game) than away (71.7) last season.
- At home, the Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.9.
- Belmont made more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Monmouth
|L 93-84
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 84-79
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|W 79-69
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Curb Event Center
