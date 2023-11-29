The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) face the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Austin Peay -1.5 132.5

Austin Peay Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points three times.

The average point total in Austin Peay's outings this year is 135.0, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Governors are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Austin Peay won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Governors have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Austin Peay.

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Austin Peay 3 60% 66.9 139.6 68.1 136.1 134.5 Morehead State 3 60% 72.7 139.6 68.0 136.1 137.3

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The 66.9 points per game the Governors record are the same as the Eagles give up.

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Austin Peay 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0 Morehead State 2-3-0 1-3 3-2-0

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Austin Peay Morehead State 7-8 Home Record 14-2 1-13 Away Record 8-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

