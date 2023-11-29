The Morehead State Eagles (2-2) will play the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Austin Peay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Gross: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Mark Freeman: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 69.8 216th 245th 72.3 Points Allowed 66.6 72nd 328th 28.5 Rebounds 32.4 134th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.7 128th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.