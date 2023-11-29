The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) face the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Austin Peay vs. Morehead State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Austin Peay Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Austin Peay (-1.5) 132.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Austin Peay (-1.5) 131.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Austin Peay has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Governors games have hit the over.

Morehead State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

A total of three Eagles games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.