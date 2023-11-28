Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Williamson County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stewarts Creek High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Central High School at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cane Ridge High School at Ravenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickman County High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fairview, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Classical School at Riverside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
