Tuesday's game between the Murray State Racers (2-2) and UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 82-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Murray State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Skyhawks' last game was a 70-63 loss to North Alabama on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 82, UT Martin 67

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

UT Martin has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kenley McCarn: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Lexi Rubel: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG% Norah Clark: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Shae Littleford: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have been outscored by 14.0 points per game (posting 53.0 points per game, 332nd in college basketball, while giving up 67.0 per contest, 229th in college basketball) and have a -70 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.