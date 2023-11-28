Tuesday's game at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-63 win, heavily favoring Western Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 78, Tennessee Tech 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-15.7)

Western Carolina (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Tennessee Tech is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Western Carolina's ATS record this season is 3-1-0. The Golden Eagles have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are being outscored by 10.6 points per game with a -64 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (304th in college basketball) and allow 77.8 per contest (311th in college basketball).

Tennessee Tech ranks 248th in the nation at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 fewer than the 34.7 its opponents average.

Tennessee Tech makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball) while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc (299th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game while shooting 34.9%.

The Golden Eagles' 87.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 294th in college basketball, and the 101.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 339th in college basketball.

Tennessee Tech has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.2 per game (130th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.2 (339th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.