The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-5.5) 141.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-5.5) 141.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Western Carolina has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

Catamounts games have hit the over just once this season.

Tennessee Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Tennessee Tech, based on its national championship odds (+2000), ranks much better (ninth-best in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (316th).

With odds of +2000, Tennessee Tech has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

