The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.9% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee Tech is 2-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 356th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up only 1.8 more points per game (67.2) than the Catamounts give up (65.4).
  • Tennessee Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech scored 14.7 more points per game at home (80.4) than away (65.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.2.
  • Tennessee Tech made more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Midway W 82-70 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 68-63 McKenzie Arena
11/22/2023 @ Presbyterian W 79-75 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/28/2023 Western Carolina - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
12/3/2023 Alice Lloyd - Hooper Eblen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.