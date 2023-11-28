How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.9% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee Tech is 2-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 356th.
- The Golden Eagles put up only 1.8 more points per game (67.2) than the Catamounts give up (65.4).
- Tennessee Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech scored 14.7 more points per game at home (80.4) than away (65.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.2.
- Tennessee Tech made more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Midway
|W 82-70
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 79-75
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/28/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/3/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
