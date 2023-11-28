The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.9% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Tech is 2-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 356th.

The Golden Eagles put up only 1.8 more points per game (67.2) than the Catamounts give up (65.4).

Tennessee Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech scored 14.7 more points per game at home (80.4) than away (65.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.2.

Tennessee Tech made more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule