Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Shelby County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Margolin Hebrew Academy at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Germantown High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
