Will Ryan McDonagh light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

