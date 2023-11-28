Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Rutherford County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradley Central High School at Central Magnet School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Lancaster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Juliet High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.