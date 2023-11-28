Roane County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midway High School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Harriman High School at Wartburg Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Wartburg, TN

Wartburg, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pisgah Christian Academy at Clayton-Bradley Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Scott High School at Roane County High School