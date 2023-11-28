The Nashville Predators' (10-10) injury report has two players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cody Glass C Out Upper Body
Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Bryan Rust RW Out Lower Body
Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body
Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed
Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed
Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body
Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators are eighth in the league in scoring (67 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • Nashville's total of 64 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
  • Their +3 goal differential is 14th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

  • The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 63 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Their goal differential (+11) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Penguins (-115) Predators (-105) 6.5

