The Nashville Predators' (10-10) injury report has two players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Rust RW Out Lower Body Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

The Predators are eighth in the league in scoring (67 goals, 3.4 per game).

Nashville's total of 64 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.

Their +3 goal differential is 14th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 63 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+11) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-115) Predators (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.