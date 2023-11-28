Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Montgomery County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarksville Christian School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LEAD Academy at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Kenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville Academy at West Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
