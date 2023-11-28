On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Michael McCarron going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, McCarron scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • McCarron has zero points on the power play.
  • McCarron averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

