The Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have taken five games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Miami (FL) has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Hurricanes have hit the over twice.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), Kentucky is eighth-best in the country. It is way below that, 26th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +1800, Kentucky has been given a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

