Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Greene County, Tennessee. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Greene High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.