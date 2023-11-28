Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Franklin County, Tennessee today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Andrew's - Sewanee School at Berean Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntland School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
