Monday's game between the Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with Lipscomb coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 27.

The Bisons head into this contest following a 77-44 loss to Indiana on Sunday.

Lipscomb vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Lipscomb vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 73, Mississippi Valley State 66

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

Lipscomb has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Lipscomb has three wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 173) on November 14

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 325) on November 7

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 353) on November 17

Lipscomb Leaders

Aleah Sorrentino: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG%

12.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG% Bella Vinson: 12.4 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

12.4 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Molly Heard: 12.4 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

12.4 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Blythe Pearson: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Ainhoa Cea: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons score 67.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and give up 68.0 (245th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

