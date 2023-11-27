Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collegedale Academy at Silverdale Baptist Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2

Class A - East Region - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Hixson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27

Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27

Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lookout Valley Middle-High School at Oakwood Christian Academy