Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Andrew's - Sewanee School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.