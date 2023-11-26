Something will have to give when the streaking Tennessee Titans (3-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three straight, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 36.5 in the outing.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the Titans' upcoming matchup versus the Panthers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Titans vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Titans have had the lead three times, have trailed six times, and have been tied one time.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have led one time, have been losing four times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Titans have won the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Panthers have won the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Tennessee is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored six times, and tied three times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing six points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Titans vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans have been leading after the first half in four games this season and have trailed after the first half in six games.

The Panthers have been winning one time, have trailed eight times, and have been knotted up one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 10 games this year, the Titans have lost the second half seven times (1-6 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1).

Tennessee's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 11.7 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Panthers have won the second half in three games (1-2 in those contests), lost the second half in four games (0-4), and they've tied in the second half in three games (0-3).

