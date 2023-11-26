The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) will play the Tennessee State Tigers (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Tennessee State vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mia Mancini: 16.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kemari Reynolds: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Martina Boba: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Silvia Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

