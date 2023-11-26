Sunday's game between the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (1-4) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-54 and heavily favors Bryant to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Tigers' last contest on Friday ended in a 63-53 loss to William & Mary.

Tennessee State vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Tennessee State vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 66, Tennessee State 54

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

Tennessee State has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Tennessee State Leaders

Eboni Williams: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.0 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.0 FG% Caitlin Anderson: 6.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 23.1 FG%

6.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 23.1 FG% Diamond Cannon: 4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Kennedy Davis: 3.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers' -99 scoring differential (being outscored by 19.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 44.4 points per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (194th in college basketball).

